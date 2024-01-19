Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded Allakos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.21.

Get Allakos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allakos

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 42.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 2,592,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 134.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 3,428,359 shares during the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.0% during the third quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 4,987,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 548,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 81.1% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,851,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.