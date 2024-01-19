Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 613,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,216. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

