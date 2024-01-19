Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.36. The company had a trading volume of 734,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

