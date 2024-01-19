Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.