Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,690,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,606,000 after buying an additional 58,651 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 480,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,984,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 360,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. 7,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.