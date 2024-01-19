Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. 827,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

