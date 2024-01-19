Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,814. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

