Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,794. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
