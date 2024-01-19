Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after buying an additional 3,054,649 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 181,869 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,820,273 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

