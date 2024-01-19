Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,069,000 after buying an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. 2,096,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

