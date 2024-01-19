Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 353 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMAY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.