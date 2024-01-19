Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires Shares of 260 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $437.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $439.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.97 and a 200-day moving average of $411.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

