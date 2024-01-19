Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31,572.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 123,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 389,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

