Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $42,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of IVW opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $76.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
