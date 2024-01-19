Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 1,942 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,680,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

