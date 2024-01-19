Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 97 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $478.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

