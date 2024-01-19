Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

