CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

About CapStar Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the third quarter worth $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

