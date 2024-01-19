CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.85. 767,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 874,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CDNA. Stephens raised shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

CareDx Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,531 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

