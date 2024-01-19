Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$102.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Cargojet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$121.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.15. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$135.27.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Cargojet



Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

