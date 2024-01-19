CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

