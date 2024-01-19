CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Up 3.2%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.11. 1,071,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,419,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $265,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after acquiring an additional 196,019 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

