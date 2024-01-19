C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Acquires £123.12 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($156.66).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 84 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £122.64 ($156.05).

On Wednesday, November 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 86 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £125.56 ($159.77).

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 152.80 ($1.94) on Friday. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.90 ($2.15). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.54 million, a PE ratio of 2,546.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

C&C Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

