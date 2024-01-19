Certus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 930,407 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

