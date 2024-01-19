Certus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $161.11. 476,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

