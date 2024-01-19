Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 493,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

