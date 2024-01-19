Certus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.14. 299,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

