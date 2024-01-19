Channing Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,902,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,931,961. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

