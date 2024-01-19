Channing Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 915,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,128. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.