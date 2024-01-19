Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.66. 584,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,488. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average of $232.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.