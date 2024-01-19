Channing Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 6.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after buying an additional 2,461,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,566 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,073,000 after buying an additional 1,275,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.78. 2,142,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,097. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

