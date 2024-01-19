Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. The company had a trading volume of 177,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

