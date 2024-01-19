Channing Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,870,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 74,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 727,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 701,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock remained flat at $13.84 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 640,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,487. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

