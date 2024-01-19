Channing Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.71. 219,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

