ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70. 3,980,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,693,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $35,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $24,709,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

