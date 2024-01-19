Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $364.55 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

