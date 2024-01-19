Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chegg

Chegg Stock Performance

Chegg stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.