Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $8.90. Chegg shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 953,141 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.