China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.19 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

