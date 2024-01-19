Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,226.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,268.59.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,320.80 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,246.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,042.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

