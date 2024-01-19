CIBC Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.30.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARX opened at C$20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.65. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.3988372 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

