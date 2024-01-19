CIBC Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.89.

TSE:CVE opened at C$20.11 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.027972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Insiders own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

