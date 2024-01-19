CIBC Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Desjardins decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.56.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

SU stock opened at C$42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.72. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.442236 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

