Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CNK stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

