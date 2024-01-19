Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

CRUS opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

