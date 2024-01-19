Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after buying an additional 2,626,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after buying an additional 5,731,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 4,791,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,840,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

