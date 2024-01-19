Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $1,066,500.00.
Clearwater Analytics Price Performance
CWAN opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
