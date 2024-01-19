Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Sells 50,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $1,066,500.00.

CWAN opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

