Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,156,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,757 shares of company stock valued at $63,458,222. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

