CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,429 shares of company stock worth $1,454,657. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.