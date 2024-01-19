Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. Research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.